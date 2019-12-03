HBO Max Snags Russell T Davies' 1980s Drama 'Boys'

The WarnerMedia streaming service will be the U.S. home for the limited series, set to air in 2020.

HBO Max has landed the U.S. rights to Boys, a 1980s-set limited series from Queer As Folk and former Doctor Who executive producer Russell T Davies.

The WarnerMedia streaming service, set to launch in May, will be the exclusive home for the five-part series in the United States, in partnership with Channel 4 in the U.K. Production began in October, and it's scheduled to air in Britain in 2020.

"It is our delight to be collaborating with the talented Russell T Davies," said Jeniffer Kim, senior vp international originals, HBO Max. "He has crafted a beautiful coming of age story, exploring the excitement of new friendships and self-discovery during a period when there were so many unknowns. Russell’s mastery is so evident throughout and with Nicola [Shindler]’s producing expertise and Channel 4’s collaboration, we at HBO Max are thrilled to partner in sharing this moving story."

Boys will follow the emotional journey of five friends in the 1980s, a decade in which everything changed, most notably with the rise of AIDS. The cast includes Olly Alexander, Nathaniel Curtis, Shaun Dooley, Omari Douglas, Stephen Fry, Neil Patrick Harris, Keeley Hawes, Callum Scott Howells, Tracy Ann Oberman and Lydia West.

"This was an astonishing decade, when a sudden new virus meant life became more stark, vivid and precious than ever before," said Davies. "I’ve carried these stories with me for years, and it’s an honor to find them a home with HBO Max."

The series comes from RED Production Company, a StudioCanal company. Davies and Shindler (Years and Years) are executive producing, and Phil Collinson (Gentleman Jack) produces. Peter Hoar (The Umbrella Academy) is directing.

Boys joins a roster of more than 20 original series at HBO Max, including a Gossip Girl update, Kaley Cuoco-led thriller The Flight Attendant, dark comedy Made for Love and Ridley Scott's sci-fi drama Raised by Wolves.