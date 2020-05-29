HBO Max Speeds Up 'Love Life' Release Post-Launch

HBO Max is accelerating the pace of its Love Life.

The three-day-old streamer says it will speed up the release of the Anna Kendrick-led romantic comedy anthology, compressing what had been planned as an eight-week rollout into three weeks. The change marks a rare instance of a streamer altering the release pattern for a show after it debuts.

The first three episodes of Love Life debuted Wednesday as part of HBO Max's launch. The WarnerMedia streaming service had planned to release the remaining installments weekly. But after what it calls "strong positive audience response" to the first three installments, HBO Max will release the remainder of the season in two chunks. Episodes four, five and six will debut June 4, with the final four coming June 11. The season will finish a week before the streamer's second set of originals begins rolling out June 18.

Just how big that audience response is remains a mystery: Like other streamers, HBO Max isn't sharing any viewer data, and the service is not yet part of Nielsen's SVOD Content Ratings.

"HBO Max audiences have fallen in love with Love Life. It’s wonderfully gratifying to see that fans have immediately connected to the show and we are accelerating the release of episodes to meet their demand for more,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. "We are thrilled to see Love Life emerge as one of the top performers of all content on Max and we love to be able to reward viewers who started watching on day one."

The Lionsgate-produced Love Life was the only original scripted series aimed at adults to debut on HBO Max's launch day; several unscripted and kids' shows also premiered Wednesday. The show has received mixed reviews from critics, with The Hollywood Reporter's Daniel Fienberg calling it "toothless."

Kendrick stars with Zoë Chao, Peter Vack and Sasha Compere. Sam Boyd created the series and executive produces with co-showrunner Bridget Bedard, Kendrick, Paul Feig and Dan Magnante.