HBO Max's Anna Kendrick Rom-Com 'Love Life' Adds 4 to Cast

Zoe Chao, Sasha Compere, Peter Vack and Scoot McNairy have joined the cast of 'Love Life,' an anthology about the search for romance.

HBO Max's Anna Kendrick-led comedy Love Life is rounding out its cast.

The WarnerMedia streaming platform, which launches in 2020, has added four actors to the rom-com anthology. Zoe Chao, Sasha Compere and Peter Vack will all be regulars alongside Kendrick, and Scott McNairy will have a recurring role.

Love Life, created by Sam Boyd (In a Relationship) and executive produced by Paul Feig and Kendrick (who teamed on A Simple Favor), will follow a different protagonist each season on the journey from first love to last love, with each half-hour episode chronicling one of their relationships. The first season will center on Kendrick's Darby, who runs a "historically significant butts" tour for a company headed by McNairy's Bradley.

Chao (The OA, Facebook Watch's Strangers) will play Sara, Darby's best friend and roommate since college. She's sweet and big-hearted but sometimes shows bad judgment. Sara is in a long-term relationship with Jim (Vack) and has appointed herself Darby's relationship coach, but her own love life is less stable than she realizes.

Compere (Miracle Workers) plays Mallory, Darby's outspoken roommate who uses her dry sense of humor and bluntness to tell Darby the hard truths she sometimes needs to hear.

Vack's (The Bold Type, Someone Great) Jim, a staffer at Politico, is easygoing but has an edge. His and Sara's relationship is something Darby aspires to, but it also runs hot and cold and may not be built to last forever.

Bradley (McNairy, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Halt and Catch Fire) owns the museum tour company where Darby works. It's a successful business, and he has a stunning fiancee — but also a roving eye that's currently fixed on Darby.

Love Life is produced by Lionsgate TV and FeigCo Entertainment, with Kendrick, Feig, Boyd, Jessie Henderson and Bridget Bedard executive producing. Dan Magnante is a co-exec producer.

The series is part of an HBO Max originals lineup that also includes modern Greek mythology drama Circe; a Gossip Girl update; Dune: The Sisterhood; The Flight Attendant from Greg Berlanti and starring Kaley Cuoco; comedy Made for Love, starring Cristin Milioti; noir drama Tokyo Vice; limited series Station Eleven; comedy Starstruck from comedian Rose Matafeo; and an animated Gremlins series. Season two of Doom Patrol will stream simultaneously on HBO Max and DC Universe.