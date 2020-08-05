HBO Max's 'Flight Attendant' Eyes Return to Production

The Kaley Couco-led series could resume filming by the end of August for a fall premiere date.

One of HBO Max's higher-profile original series, The Flight Attendant, is looking to get back off the ground.

Executive producer and co-showrunner Steve Yockey said Wednesday that the darkly comedic thriller starring Kaley Cuoco is hoping to resume production by the end of August in New York. The show was filming the sixth of its eight episodes when production halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nothing is set in stone, "but assuming everything goes according to plan, you'll see it on HBO Max this fall," Yockey said during a virtual panel at the Television Critics Association press tour.

"We're almost done. We're so close," said Cuoco, who's also an executive producer of the series.

Based on a novel by Chris Bohjalian, The Flight Attendant stars Big Bang Theory alum Cuoco as Cassie, a flight attendant who wakes up in the wrong bed in the wrong hotel with a dead man by her side — and no memory of how she got there or what happened. The cast also includes Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Sonoya Mizuno, Michiel Huisman, Colin Woodell, Griffin Matthews, T.R. Knight and Nolan Gerard Funk.

The series had finished filming abroad before the March shutdown, Yockey said and producers are now working with the show's studio facilities to ensure safety on set for crew and cast members. The measures include "tonnages" of personal protective equipment for crew members and extensive COVID-19 testing for everyone involved in production.

Some rewriting was also required. "We had to adjust some physical details of scripts for safety," Yockey said. "But we haven't had to change the story, which we feel lucky about."

The Flight Attendant comes from Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Berlanti Productions and Cuoco's Yes, Norman banner. Yockey and Cuoco executive produce with co-showrunners Meredith Lavender and Marcie Ulin, Berlanti Productions partners Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and director Susanna Fogel. Yes, Norman's Suzanne McCormack is a co-exec producer.