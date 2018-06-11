9:38am PT by Michael O'Connell
HBO Renews 'Succession' for Season 2
HBO is giving a quick thumbs up to Succession, renewing the freshman drama after just two episodes.
Premiering June 3, the series follows the Murdoch-esque family behind one of the world's biggest media conglomerates. It's garnered a generally strong reaction from critics, averaging a 70 out of 100 on review aggregate Metacritic. The series was created by Jesse Armstrong and is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter and Mark Mylod.
The network has yet to report gross viewership, with HBO Go and HBO Now plays factored in, but the early linear returns for Succession have been modest. With live-plus-three-day tallies, the first episode averaged 785,000 viewers.
Michael O'Connellmichael.oconnell@THR.com mikeylikestv