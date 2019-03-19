‘High Maintenance’ Renewed for Season 4 at HBO

High Maintenance is getting into some lofty territory at HBO, now getting the green light for a fourth season the premium outlet — its tenth overall, if you count the six-season, three-year Vimeo run that preceded its move to traditional TV.

The creation of Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair continues to get a celebrated reception among critics, which each episode introducing a new crop of New York characters and their variety of stories told through the eyes of "The Guy" — a pot dealer played by Sinclair. It is executive produced by Katja Blichfeld, Ben Sinclair and Russell Gregory.



A renewal makes perfect sense for HBO. Despite having a smaller profile on a network of pricey, high-concept series, the intimate comedy comes with a relatively inexpensive price tag and still commands a strong following among critics and the comedy community.

Awards have thus far evaded the HBO run, though the web series of the same name that preceded it did earn a WGA Award for Sinclair and Blichfeld.