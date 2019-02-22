HBO's 'Divorce' Adds 'The Purge' Actor to Season 3 (Exclusive)

Dominic Fumusa will recur as an assistant to the basketball team Thomas Haden Church's character coaches.

HBO's Divorce is adding a new face to its third season.

Dominic Fumusa, late of USA's The Purge, will join the comedy series in a recurring role. He'll play Jeremy, a handsome former semipro basketball player who's an assistant coach of the Lady Raiders under Thomas Haden Church's Robert — and has a much more aggressive coaching style.

Though he initially comes off as an all-American jock, Jeremy reveals himself to be surprisingly self-aware.

Fumusa starred opposite Edie Falco on Showtime's Nurse Jackie, which ran for seven seasons from 2009-15. His other credits include Goliath, Homeland and Taken. He is repped by Industry Entertainment and Gersh.

The six-episode third season of Divorce will feature the series' third showrunner in as many years, with Liz Tuccillo taking over from fellow Sex and the City veteran Jenny Bicks. (SATC star Sarah Jessica Parker plays the lead opposite Church and executive produces Divorce.)

Molly Shanon, Talia Balsam, Sterling Jerins and Charlie Kilgore continue their series regular roles, and Becki Newton, who recurred in season two, was upped to a regular.

Former regular Tracy Letts will now recur; James Lesure (Good Girls) also has a recurring part.

Tuccillo, Parker, Alison Benson and Aaron Kaplan are executive producers of the Sharon Horgan-created series. Church is a producer. A premiere date for season three has yet to be announced.

HBO renewed Divorce in November, eight months after it wrapped its second season. The pay cabler, which is under a mandate to increase its original programming output from new corporate parent AT&T, opened a writers room for a potential third season in summer 2018.