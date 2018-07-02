HBO Orders Spanish-Language Comedy 'Los Espookys' From Fred Armisen and Lorne Michaels

HBO is looking to Fred Armisen and Lorne Michaels for its next comedy.

The network has greenlighted Los Espookys, a new half-hour series that's entirely in Spanish. The foreign-language comedy is set in a strange and dreamy version of present-day Mexico City and follows a group of friends turning their love for horror into a peculiar business. Bernardo Velasco, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Ana Fabrega and Julio Torres will star.

The show hails from Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen, who is writing the series alongside Fabrega and Torres. Michaels' Broadway Video will produce in association with Antigravico and Más Mejor. Armisen, Michaels and Andrew Singer will executive produce, while Fabrega, Torres and Alice Mathias will serve as co-executive producers. Fernando Frias will direct the pilot.

Velasco will star as Renaldo, the leader of Los Espookys who is noble, kind, serene and obsessed with gore. He's always running out of cellphone minutes. Ciangherotti will play Ursula, a calm and collected dental assistant who provides teeth for the group’s monsters. She loves horror and her sister Tati but above all, teeth.

Fabrega will portray Tati, Ursula's sister and Los Espookys’ test dummy. She’s constantly juggling several odd jobs, such as breaking in other people's shoes and testing child safety locks. Torres will play Andres, Renaldo’s best friend, who is a dark and mysterious heir to a chocolate empire. His only true nemesis is his gorgeous boyfriend. Armisen will also appear in the show as Tico, Renaldo's reliable uncle who lives in L.A. He's a prodigious valet driver living his dream of parking cars.

Ciangherrotti is repped by Raul Simancas. Fabrega is repped by Principal Entertainment, UTA and Hansen Jacobson. Torres is repped by 3 Arts, UTA, and HJTH. Armisen is repped by WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorneys Morris Yorn.