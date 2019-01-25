HBO's Stephen King Series 'The Outsider' Fills Out Cast

Cynthia Erivo, Bill Camp and Mare Winningham will join Ben Mendelsohn in the series based on King's 2018 novel.

HBO's series adaptation of Stephen King's novel The Outsider has rounded out its cast, adding Tony and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo and several other actors to the drama.

The crime drama/supernatural thriller from Media Rights Capital previously cast Ben Mendelsohn in a lead role. The series, based on King's 2018 novel, follows a seemingly straightforward investigation into the murder of a young boy. As it progresses, a seasoned cop and unorthodox investigator come to question everything they believe is real when a supernatural force edges its way into the case.

Mendelsohn is playing Ralph Anderson, the detective investigating the case. Erivo will play investigator Holly Gibney, a character from King's Mr. Mercedes novels (who, incidentally, is played by Justine Lupe in the DirecTV series of the same name) who joins Ralph on what seems like an open-and-shut case.

Also joining the cast as series regulars are Bill Camp (The NIght Of) as lawyer Howie Gold; Mare Winningham (The Affair) as Jeannie Anderson; Paddy Considine (Informer) as Claude Bolton, a witness in the case; Julianne Nicholson (I, Tonya) as Mercy Maitland, the wife of the accused; Yul Vazquez (Narcos: Mexico) as state police detective Yunis Sablo; Jeremy Bobb (Godless) as Alec Pelley; and Marc Menchaca (Ozark) as Jack Hoskins, a rival of Ralph's. Hettienne Park (Hannibal) and Michael Esper (Trust) will recur as, respectively, characters named Tomika Collins and Bill Samuels.

Jason Bateman, via his Aggregate Films, is executive producing and will direct the first two episodes. Writer Richard Price (The Night Of) is also executive producing along with Marty Bowen and Jack Bender of Temple Hill Entertainment and Aggregate's Michael Costigan. Mendelsohn is a producer.

Through their relationship with King, Temple Hill's Bowen and Bender secured the rights to The Outsider and brought Price on board.

Valence Media, the parent company of The Hollywood Reporter, also owns Media Rights Capital.