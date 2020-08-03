HBO's 'In Treatment,' TBS' 'Miracle Workers' Moving Production to California

The shows will relocate from New York and the Czech Republic as Hollywood grapples with how to restart production during the pandemic.

It was inevitable that some film and television projects would relocate production amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's the case for two TV series.

HBO drama In Treatment, the reboot of which was recently announced, and TBS anthology Miracle Workers are both moving production to California thanks to the state's tax credit program. In Treatment is coming from New York, while Miracle Workers is relocating from Czech Republic.

The two projects are among the first to be selected for the inaugural round of tax credits under California’s new film and television tax credit program 3.0, which launched on July 1 when the state's new fiscal year kicked off. Under the program, relocating TV series receive a 25 percent tax credit for their first season of production in California, followed by a 20 percent credit for each subsequent season.

The two shows are expected to spend a combined $40 million on below-the-line wages and other qualified expenditures during their first seasons in California. Of course, their overall in-state spending will be significantly greater than that when you factor in above-the-line wages and other expenditures that do not qualify for incentives under the state’s limited tax credit program.

"Program 3.0 is off to a great start with the two relocating TV series announced today," said California film commission executive director Colleen Bell. "As the industry adjusts to the circumstances presented by COVID-19, it’s encouraging to see projects reinvest here and bring new production jobs and spending to California."

To date, California has welcomed a total of 20 relocating TV series from other states and countries. Some of the most notable ones over the years include Ballers, Veep, You, Lucifer, Legion and American Horror Story. In total, five have moved from New York and four have relocated from British Columbia.

"We are very grateful for the relocation incentive and the opportunity to base more production in California," said HBO production executive vp Janet Graham Borba. "The state’s ongoing efforts to promote film and TV production have a very significant impact."

The news of the moves come just as production is beginning to cautiously start up again in select territories. Industry leaders have been moving forward with plans to film, despite the continued surge in COVID cases in the U.S. However, some major studios — including Warner Bros. and Universal's TV arms — have pushed their target shoot dates back a month to September.