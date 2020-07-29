Heather Morris to Head Development for Aline Brosh McKenna's Lean Machine

The former Kaling International and Sony executive is joining the 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' showrunner at ABC Studios.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna is filling out the executive ranks of her ABC Studios-based company.

Heather Morris has joined Brosh McKenna's Lean Machine as vp development and production. Morris, who previously worked for Mindy Kaling's Kaling International, will identify and develop projects for the company.

Morris' hire comes six months after Brosh McKenna moved her overall deal to ABC Studios from CBS Television Studios. She joins director of development Emily Rasenick at Lean Machine.

"Heather has fantastic taste and a strong eye for finding interesting, relevant, writer-driven material," said Brosh McKenna. "I look forward to continuing to build the company with her and Emily."

Prior to joining Lean Machine, Morris worked at Kaling International on projects including Netflix's Never Have I Ever, Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral and feature film Late Night. She has also worked at Sony Pictures.

Lean Machine's slate includes Hit, a comedy in development at Hulu, and feature Your Place or Mine, which has Reese Witherspoon attached to star and produce via her Hello Sunshine, alongside Aggregate Films. The company will develop TV projects across all platforms for the Disney-owned studio.