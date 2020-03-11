Eric Stonestreet Subs for Ailing Heidi Klum at 'AGT' Taping

The judge is said to just have a cold.

Modern Family isn't technically over yet and there's already a reunion.



Eric Stonestreet is subbing for judge Heidi Klum during the Wednesday taping of America's Got Talent, where he'll sit alongside his Modern Family co-star (and new AGT judge) Sofia Vergara.

This is taping No. 2 that Klum has missed. The judge, who returned to the series after taking leave during its most recent cycle, left set on Tuesday with what's been described as a common cold. Of course, anxiety is running high with the spread of the covid19 coronavirus. And while some live tapings are ditching studio audiences, AGT is thus far pressing on.

Guest judges are common on AGT. And while Klum's chair was empty during the Tuesday taping, Stonestreet's Wednesday appearance sees him joining Vergara, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews.

Stonestreet and Vergara recently wrapped production on the eleventh and final season of ABC sitcom Modern Family.



Coronavirus is quickly proving to have a significant impact on live TV production. Game shows Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, daytime talks shows and late-night telecasts are all going audience-free — and CBS has delayed production on the upcoming cycle of Survivor full-stop.