2:43pm PT by Rick Porter
Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara Join 'America's Got Talent' as Season 15 Judges
America's Got Talent has filled out the judges' table for its 15th season.
Heidi Klum is rejoining NBC's flagship summer series after a year away, while Modern Family star Sofia Vergara will be a new addition. Their hiring comes after Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough were not retained after the 2019 season.
Union said she was let go after complaining of a "toxic culture" on the unscripted series, saying she objected to a racially insensitive joke made by guest judge Jay Leno (that was cut from the broadcast) and was told that her hairstyles were "too black."
Rick PorterRick.Porter@THR.com rickporter