'Hellraiser' Series in the Works at HBO

David Gordon Green is on board to direct a pilot and additional episodes of the project based on the movie series and the Clive Barker novella 'The Hellbound Heart.'

HBO is developing a potential TV series based on the Hellraiser movies.

The project comes from writers Mark Verheiden and Michael Dougherty, and David Gordon Green (2018's Halloween) is set to direct several initial episodes.

The potential series is based on the Hellraiser movie franchise, which currently counts 10 films — most recently 2018's Hellraiser: Judgment. The HBO project is separate from a reboot of the movie franchise that Spyglass Media has in development, with David Bruckner (Night House) attached to direct.

The project will be a continuation and expansion — not a reboot — of the well-established mythology of the film series, which centers on a group of evil beings from hell known as Cenobites, led by the iconic Pinhead character.

The first Hellraiser film, written and directed by Clive Barker and based on his novella The Hellbound Heart, bowed in 1987. Barker is not currently involved with the HBO project.

Genre veterans Verheiden (Ash vs. Evil Dead, Battlestar Galactica) and Dougherty (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Trick 'r Treat) will executive produce with Green and his Rough House Pictures partners Danny McBride, Jody Hill and Brandon James; Dan Farah of Farah Films; Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment; Lawrence Kuppin; David Salzman; and Panacea Entertainment's Eric Gardner. Andrew Farah and Adam Salzman are co-exec producers.

Green has a long-standing relationship with HBO, as he and his Rough House partners produced Eastbound & Down, Vice Principals and The Righteous Gemstones for the premium cable outlet. Green also directed several episodes of all three series.

The Hellraiser project joins a list of upcoming or in-the-works projects at HBO that includes the pro-wrestling show Tre Cnt, which counts Dwayne Johnson and Issa Rae as executive producers; Joss Whedon's Victorian superhero show The Nevers; J.J. Abrams' Demimonde; Adam McKay and Max Borenstein's 1980s L.A. Lakers drama; a limited series about Jeffrey Epstein, also from McKay; an adaptation of Barbara Kingsolver's The Poisonwood Bible, exec produced by Amy Adams; and the Kate Winslet starrer Mare of Easttown, among others.

