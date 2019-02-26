'Hell's Kitchen' Scores 2-Season Renewal at Fox

The pickup will take the Gordon Ramsay-led show through its 20th season.

Fox is keeping the burners lit in Hell's Kitchen.

The network has given a two-season renewal to the long-running culinary competition. The pickup covers seasons 19 and 20 for the Gordon Ramsay-fronted series.

Hell's Kitchen is already Fox's longest-running competition show, having completed its 18th cycle on Feb. 8. It has two seasons on So You Think You Can Dance, which will enter its 16th year in the summer. The show still has a ways to go to catch the network's longest-running unscripted show ever, Cops (25 seasons from 1989-2013).

The just-completed season averaged a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.14 million viewers in Nielsen's live plus seven-day ratings. Along with comedies Last Man Standing and The Cool Kids, Hell's Kitchen helped Fox imrpove its Friday-night performance by substantial amounts this season: It posted gains of 44 percent in the 18-49 demo and 36 percent in total viewers in the 9 p.m. timeslot.

Hell's Kitchen is also the No. 2 cooking show across all of TV in adults 18-49, behind only another Ramsay-led show, 24 Hours to Hell and Back.

Fox also has two other shows with Ramsay: Masterchef and Masterchef Junior, the latter of which begins its seventh season March 12.

Hell's Kitchen is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Ramsay, Kenny Rosen and David Eilenberg executive produce.

The show joins fellow Fox renewals The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, Family Guy and The Masked Singer on the network's 2019-20 slate.