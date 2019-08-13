Hemingway's 'A Moveable Feast' in the Works as TV Series

Village Roadshow and the author's granddaughter, Mariel Hemingway, are among those involved in the project.

Ernest Hemingway's A Moveable Feast is in development as a TV series.

Village Roadshow Entertainment Group, along with the author's granddaughter, actress Mariel Hemingway, and producers John Goldstone and Marc Rosen are set to develop the memoir as a "Hemingway origin story." No outlet is attached yet, nor is there a writer to adapt the project.

Rosen (Sense8) brought the project to Village Roadshow. The potential series would follow the young Hemingway as a poor but ambitious young journalist and writer in Paris in the 1920s, where he lived with wife Hadley Richardson and encountered the likes of Aleister Crowley; John Dos Passos; F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald; James Joyce; Ezra Pound; and Gertrude Stein — and before he became famous.

"A Moveable Feast has been my favorite book since I was 11 years old when my father took me to Paris," Mariel Hemingway said Tuesday in a statement. "While reading the book together, he showed me where Papa lived (and daddy was raised), ate, wrote and dreamed of becoming a great writer. His deep love of my grandmother Hadley and his growing passion for art is an inspiring time at the beginning of his iconic career. I want to reveal on film the coming-of-age story that has captivated readers and burgeoning writers for several decades."

Scribner published A Moveable Feast in 1964, three years after Hemingway's death. The memoir is based on notebooks he filled in Paris in the 1920s and rediscovered several years before his death.

The project will be overseen by Village Roadshow's executive vp television Alix Jaffe, executive vp content Jillian Apfelbaum and vp television Adam Dunlap. Mariel Hemingway was repped in the deal by Nathan Talei and Tracy Columbus, and Goldstone by David Tenzer. The Hemingway Trust is repped by Lazarus & Harris.