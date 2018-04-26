Henry Winkler Auditions to Play Trump's Lawyer Michael Cohen

In character, the 'Happy Days' star demanded $130,000 from Stephen Colbert.

Casting for the imaginary biopic about the Trump administration continues — this time with Henry Winkler as Michael Cohen.

Stephen Colbert made the suggestion on Wednesday's The Late Show, and as soon as the Barry and Happy Days star held up a photo of Cohen next to his face, he entered into audition-mode.

"Let me just tell you something right now," Winkler said in a deeper, raspy voice. "I am wearing a gun on my ankle."

Winkler brought Colbert's face closer, telling him that he'll take care of "it," followed by a reference to the payment Cohen gave porn star Stormy Daniels following an alleged affair with Trump: "You give me $130,000 up front."

"You got the gig," Colbert replied.

Winkler has experience playing a lawyer, too — albeit in a more lighthearted manner, in Arrested Development.