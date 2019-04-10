ABC Summer Premiere Dates: 'Bachelorette' and a Whole Lot of Game Shows

The network is upping the amount of original programming in its summer slate with five nights of new shows.

ABC is doubling up on game shows in its summer schedule, which will feature as much original programming as it has in years.

The network will have first-run shows on five nights — Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday — for much of the summer, including two three-hour blocks of game shows, a third two-hour set of family-friendly competitions, a pair of new scripted series and an unbroken run for the Bachelor franchise starting in early May.

"We're determined to make ABC the No. 1 destination for summer fun in every way," said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. "We’'e giving fans more of what they love by adding a third day of 'Summer Fun & Games,' continuing The Bachelor franchise every week and debuting two new, bold dramas perfect for summer nights."

In addition to the usual Sunday lineup of Celebrity Family Feud, The $100,000 Pyramid and To Tell the Truth, ABC will stack another night of game-show revivals on Wednesdays. Press Your Luck will lead the night, followed by the Joel McHale-hosted Card Sharks and the returning Match Game.

On Thursdays, mini-golf competition Holey Moley, from executive producer and NBA star Stephen Curry, will kick off the night and flow into Family Food Fight, a cooking competition hosted by Ayesha Curry, best-selling cookbook author and Steph Curry's wife. New action drama Reef Break, starring Poppy Montgomery, caps the evening.

Prior to The Bachelorette's May 13 premiere, ABC will air a special called (deep breath) Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever! (exclamation mark theirs) on May 6. After Hannah proposes to her soulmate (or not!), Bachelor in Paradise will take over the Monday-at-8 slot starting July 29.

Soapy drama Grand Hotel is the other new scripted series; it will follow The Bachelorette starting June 17. The network will also broadcast the NBA Finals starting May 30 and the ESPY Awards on July 10.

ABC's full list of summer premiere dates, including those previously announced, is below.

Friday, May 10

8 p.m.: Agents of SHIELD

9 p.m.: What Would You Do?

Monday, May 13

8 p.m.: The Bachelorette

Sunday, June 9

8 p.m.: Celebrity Family Feud

9 p.m.: The $100,000 Pyramid

10 p.m.: To Tell the Truth

Wednesday, June 12

8 p.m.: Press Your Luck

9 p.m.: Card Sharks

10 p.m.: Match Game

Monday, June 17

10 p.m.: Grand Hotel

Thursday, June 20

8 p.m.: Holey Moley

9 p.m.: Family Food Fight

10 p.m.: Reef Break

Monday, July 29

8 p.m.: Bachelor in Paradise