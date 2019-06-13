CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates

'Young Sheldon' will lead off a largely revamped Thursday night as all but a handful of the network's shows debut during the first official week of the season.

CBS has set its premiere dates for fall 2019, with Young Sheldon leading off a revamped Thursday slate and five new series set to debut during premiere week.

Young Sheldon moves to the opening spot on Thursdays after two seasons following its parent show, The Big Bang Theory, which ended its 12-year run in May. Veteran comedy Mom is the only show returning to its same slot on Thursdays, with the rest of the night filled by a trio of new series: the Walton Goggins-led comedy The Unicorn at 8:30 p.m., the Patricia Heaton starrer Carol's Second Act at 9:30 and the drama Evil, from The Good Fight's Michelle and Robert King, at 10 p.m.

Two other rookies, the comedy Bob Hearts Abishola and the courthouse drama All Rise, are set to premiere the first official night of the season, Sept. 23. They join returnees The Neighborhood and Bull, which bookend the night.

All but three of the network's series will bow during premiere week. The exceptions are the Wednesday dramas SEAL Team and SWAT (moving over from Thursdays), which open on Oct. 2 to accommodate a 90-minute Survivor premiere and the finale of Big Brother; and Madam Secretary, which begins its final season Sunday, Oct. 6. CBS has an NFL doubleheader on Sept. 29, which will push the start of its primetime lineup back a half-hour or so.

CBS' fall premiere dates are below. New shows are noted with an asterisk; all times are ET/PT unless noted.

Monday, Sept. 23

8 p.m.: The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m.: Bob Hearts Abishola*

9 p.m.: All Rise*

10 p.m. Bull

Tuesday, Sept. 24

8 p.m.: NCIS

9 p.m.: FBI

10 p.m.: NCIS: New Orleans

Wednesday, Sept. 25

8 p.m.: Survivor (90 minutes)

9:30 p.m.: Big Brother finale (90 minutes)

Thursday, Sept. 26

8 p.m.: Young Sheldon (new time period)

8:30 p.m. The Unicorn*

9 p.m.: Mom

9:30 p.m.: Carol's Second Act*

10 p.m.: Evil*

Friday, Sept. 27

8 p.m. Hawaii Five-0 (new time period)

9 p.m.: Magnum P.I. (new time period)

10 p.m.: Blue Bloods

Saturday, Sept. 28

8 p.m.: Crimetime Saturday

10 p.m.: 48 Hours

Sunday, Sept. 29

7:30 p.m. ET (following NFL doubleheader): 60 Minutes

8:30 p.m.: God Friended Me

9:30 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles

Wednesday, Oct. 2

9 p.m.: SEAL Team

10 p.m.: SWAT (new time period)

Sunday, Oct. 6

10 p.m.: Madam Secretary (final season)