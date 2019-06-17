The CW Fall Premiere Dates: 'Batwoman' Leads Off Season

As usual, the network will launch its slate a couple weeks into the season and is spacing out its debuts over a couple weeks.

The CW is giving a vote of confidence to Batwoman — and several chances for viewers to catch the show at the beginning of the season.

The network has set its fall premiere dates and per the usual CW strategy will begin its rollout a couple of weeks after the official start of the 2019-20 season. (CBS and NBC have also announced their premieres and are loading up in premiere week.)

Batwoman, which stars Ruby Rose as the title character — the first out lesbian character to lead a superhero TV series — will kick off the network's originals on Sunday, Oct. 6. It's paired with fellow DC series Supergirl, which moves back an hour to 9 p.m.

Batwoman will also get encores on Monday, Oct. 7 following the season premiere of All American and Tuesday, Oct. 8 after The Flash's debut. The network's other new fall series, Nancy Drew, will also get a Monday-night encore on Oct. 14 following its Oct. 9 premiere. Black Lightning takes up the 9 p.m. Monday spot starting Oct. 21.

The annual iHeartRadio Music Festival special will serve as the kickoff to The CW's season on Oct. 2 and 3.

The CW's fall premiere dates are below. New shows are noted with an asterisk, and all times are ET/PT.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

8 p.m.: iHeart Radio Music Festival night one

Thursday, Oct. 3

8 p.m.: iHeartRadio Music Festival night two

Sunday, Oct. 6

8 p.m.: Batwoman*

9 p.m.: Supergirl

Monday, Oct. 7

8 p.m.: All American

Tuesday, Oct. 8

8 p.m.: The Flash

Wednesday, Oct. 9

8 p.m.: Riverdale

9 p.m.: Nancy Drew*

Thursday, Oct. 10

8 p.m.: Supernatural (final season)

9 p.m.: Legacies

Friday, Oct. 11

8 p.m.: Charmed

9 p.m.: Dynasty

Tuesday, Oct. 15

9 p.m.: Arrow (final season)

Monday, Oct. 21

9 p.m.: Black Lightning