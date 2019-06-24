Fox Sets Fall Premiere Schedule With No NFL Boost for New Shows

The network has the Emmys this year but is opting not to use the NFL to launch any of its new series.

Fox has set its fall premiere schedule, and like its broadcast counterparts it's loaded up in the first week of the season. The network is also opting not to use the NFL to help launch any of its series, a change from the past couple of seasons.

All but one of Fox's entertainment series will debut in the first week of the Nielsen-measured 2019-20 season, which begins Sept. 23. The only outlier is drama Almost Family, which will premiere Wednesday, Oct. 2 after The Masked Singer gets a two-hour premiere on Sept. 25.

The other newcomers are drama Prodigal Son, which follows the third-season premiere of 911 on Sept. 23, and animated comedy Bless the Harts, which gets the post-Simpsons spot starting Sept. 29. The final season of Empire kicks off Sept. 24, moving from its long-time Wednesday home to Tuesdays.

The newly independent network will air entertainment programming Sunday through Wednesday, with Thursday, Friday and Saturday given over to, respectively, the NFL, WWE Smackdown (which moves from USA starting Oct. 4) and college football.

In each of the three previous seasons, Fox has given a new show an early premiere behind an NFL doubleheader on a Sunday (Son of Zorn in 2016, The Orville in 2017 and Rel in 2018). That won't happen this season.

Fox also has the Primetime Emmy Awards, which air Sept. 22 and will likely feature a heavy amount of promotion for its coming lineup.

Fox's fall premiere dates are below. New series are noted with an asterisk; all times are ET/PT unless noted.

Saturday, Sept. 7

7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT: Fox College Football

Sunday, Sept. 22

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: 71st Primetime Emmy Awards

Monday, Sept. 23

8 p.m.: 911

9 p.m. Prodigal Son*

Tuesday, Sept. 24

8 p.m.: The Resident

9 p.m.: Empire (final season)

Wednesday, Sept. 25

8 p.m.: The Masked Singer

Thursday, Sept. 26

7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT: Thursday Night Football

Sunday, Sept. 29

8 p.m.: The Simpsons

8:30 p.m.: Bless the Harts

9 p.m.: Bob's Burgers

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy

Wednesday, Oct. 2

9 p.m.: Almost Family*

Friday, Oct. 4

8 p.m.: WWE Smackdown