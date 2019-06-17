NBC Sets Fall Premiere Dates for 'The Good Place' Final Season, Record-Setting 'SVU'

Nearly all of the network's regular series will roll out in the first week of the season, with only 'The Blacklist' holding back a week.

NBC has set its premiere dates for the fall, and like rival CBS it's opting for a compact rollout, with nearly every regular series debuting in the first week of the season.

That includes the final season of The Good Place, the record-setting 21st season of Law & Order: SVU and three new shows — comedies Perfect Harmony and Sunnyside and drama Bluff City Law. Only The Blacklist and Dateline Saturday Mystery will sit out the week of Sept. 23, making their debuts on Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5. A repeat of the Bluff City Law premiere will fill The Blacklist's spot in week one.

The network opted not to use its summer flagship America's Got Talent to launch any of its shows, as it did with The Good Place in 2016 and last season's one-and-done I Feel Bad. CBS is following a similar strategy, with all but three of its shows premiering in week one.

The NFL will kick off its season on NBC on Thursday, Sept. 5, with Sunday Night Football making its debut on Sept. 8. Bluff City Law follows The Voice on Sept. 23, and the two new comedies premiere behind Superstore and The Good Place on Sept. 26. NBC has not yet set a debut date for Saturday Night Live.

NBC's fall premiere dates are below. New shows are noted with an asterisk; all times are ET/PT unless noted.

Thursday, Sept. 5

8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 PT: NFL kickoff

Sunday, Sept. 8

7 p.m. ET/4 PT: Football Night in America

8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 PT: Sunday Night Football

Monday, Sept. 23

8 p.m.: The Voice

10 p.m.: Bluff City Law*

Tuesday, Sept. 24

8 p.m.: The Voice

9 p.m.: This Is Us

10 p.m.: New Amsterdam

Wednesday, Sept. 25

8 p.m.: Chicago Med

9 p.m.: Chicago Fire

10 p.m.: Chicago PD

Thursday, Sept. 26

8 p.m.: Superstore

8:30 p.m.: Perfect Harmony*

9 p.m.: The Good Place (final season)

9:30 p.m.: Sunnyside

10 p.m.: Law & Order: SVU

Friday, Sept. 27

9 p.m.: Dateline

Friday, Oct. 4

8 p.m.: The Blacklist

Saturday, Oct. 5

9 p.m.: Dateline Saturday Mystery