HGTV's 'A Very Brady Renovation' Inspires Specials on Food Network, Discovery (Exclusive)

Discovery Inc. is making good on HGTV’s $3.5 million investment in the Brady Bunch house. Ahead of September's launch of A Very Brady Renovation, sister networks Food Network and Discovery will air programming tied to the series and featuring appearances by Brady Bunch castmembers.

HGTV made headlines last summer when it was revealed to be the winning bidder on the Studio City home that provided the iconic facade in the 1970s sitcom. Though there wasn’t initially a clear idea of what the network would do with the building, programmers quickly attracted the six surviving stars of The Brady Bunch to participate in a renovation series to replicate the set’s midcentury aesthetic inside the house.

All six Brady castmembers — Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby), Susan Olsen (Cindy) — will now appear in a variety of Discovery portfolio series, with Brady-inspired episodes of Fast N’ Loud, Chopped, Worst Cooks in America, The Kitchen and The Pioneer Woman.

“They became the biggest fans of the project. They were totally hands-on with the renovation and a lot of the design decisions were led by them,” says Kathleen Finch, chief lifestyle brand officer, Discovery Inc. “They’ve been the best partners we could hope for and they are game for anything.”

The series itself enlists plenty of HGTV personalities in the full-scale overhaul of the Brady Bunch house. Property Brothers' Jonathan and Drew Scott, as well as Mina Starsiak and Karen E Laine (Good Bones), Leanne and Steve Ford (Restored by the Fords), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) and Lara Spencer (Flea Market Flip) all appear in episodes of the forthcoming event series.

A Very Brady Renovation is a rare foray into event programming for the lifestyles network, but HGTV execs have been quick to capitalize on the seemingly evergreen press the network has managed to squeeze out of the house since the purchase.

“The minute news broke that HGTV had won the bid to buy the Brady house, fan reaction was unbelievable,” says Finch, who led HGTV before inheriting Discovery’s entire lifestyles network portfolio in 2018 — and quickly decided the project could be one of the first cross-network initiatives since Discovery acquired Scripps. “That’s the advantage of having all these great networks and talent under one roof. We can take an exciting idea and turbocharge it across multiple networks and multiple nights.”

Though the series itself is a short order, other Brady-related initiatives are already planned in anticipation of the premiere and a HGTV-Food partnership on a Christmas special is planned for the end of 2019.

Discovery has yet to decide what it will do with the house now that filming has completed on the renovation, but HGTV has already launched a contest for fans to try to win a stay in the building. The Brady-inspired episodes of Fast N’ Loud, Chopped, Worst Cooks in America, The Kitchen and The Pioneer Woman are expected to air throughout August.