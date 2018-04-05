‘Hidden Figures’ TV Series in the Works at Nat Geo

The Academy Award-nominated movie starring Taraji P. Henson is getting the small-screen treatment.

Hidden Figures is getting another life.

The 2016 film starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae is being adapted into a television series by National Geographic, sources say. Nat Geo declined comment.

The movie, which grossed more than $235 million worldwide, was based on a book of the same name by Margot Lee Shetterly that told the real-life story of the black women mathematicians who were key players in the early days of the American space program.

The project is said to be in the early stages of development. Executive producers include Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping of Chernin Entertainment, who both exec produced the film, nominated for three Oscars. Nat Geo will also produce.

The project marks Nat Geo's latest push into scripted programming. The network will premiere its second season of Genius, this one featuring Antonio Banderas as Pablo Picasso. The first season starred Geoffrey Rush as Albert Einstein, and was nominated for 10 Emmys.

The news was first reported by Variety.