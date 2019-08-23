'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Trailer Debuts New Class Coming to Disney+

The 10-episode docu-style series will be part of the streaming service's first wave of original content, and will premiere Nov. 12 with its launch.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens may have moved on, but Disney is investing in a second generation of High School Musical.

On Friday, Disney+ dropped its first trailer for High School Musical: The Musical:The Series, a 10-episode docu-style show which will follow the East High drama club as they stage their school's first-ever production of High School Musical. The series will be part of Disney+'s first wave of original content, and will premiere Nov. 12 with its launch. Disney officially unveiled the trailer at its D23 Expo, along with a screening and panel.

In the trailer, students at East High School —the same place where the 2006 film and its two followups were set — compete for the roles of Troy Bolton, Gabriella Montez and Sharpay Evans, who Efron, Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale played in the original franchise. In a meta move, the current batch are all superfans of the classic Disney film, with one student declaring, "I've seen the original movie 37 times, and the first 15 minutes of both sequels." Every episode will feature a new rendition of a song from High School Musical — with "Stick to the Status Quo" performed in the trailer —as well as an original song.

Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett and Olivia Rodrigo star in the series, which is executive produced by Ferdinand's Tim Federle and Pretty Little Liars' Olivia Goldstick, who serves as showrunner. HSM executive producers Bill Borden and Barry Rosenbush also exec produce the series.

High School Musical: The Musical:The Series is joined by Star Wars drama The Mandalorian, docuseries The Imagineering Story and feature Lady and the Tramp as the first Disney+ originals, which will all premiere with the streamer's debut.