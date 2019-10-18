'High School Musical' Series on Disney+ Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Debut

The pickup comes a few weeks before the show, and the platform on which it will run, are set to launch.

Disney's High School Musical series — and the platform on which it's set to run — have yet to debut, but the show is getting a second season.

Disney+ has ordered another run for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which will debut when Disney+ launches on Nov. 12. The series will also get on on-air preview on ABC, Disney Channel and Freeform on Nov. 8.

Production on season two will begin in early 2020.

The series, set at East High and following a group of students putting on a stage production of the High School Musical movie, comes from creator and executive producer Tim Federle (Ferdinand).

"We are incredibly excited to bring the next chapter of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to Disney+," said Ricky Strauss, president content and marketing at Disney+. "Tim and this talented cast have delivered a first season that is uplifting, funny, touching and relatable across generations. We are confident that the world, like us, will want much more of these characters, incredible songs and moments of joy."

The 10-episode series, shot documentary style, will follow the students mounting the HSM production from auditions to opening night. Along the way they experience budding romances, faltering friendships and fierce rivalries, along with the transformative power of high school theater.

The cast is led by Joshua Bassett (Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle) as Ricky, who auditions for the show in an effort to win back his ex-girlfriend, Nini (Olivia Rodrigo). The cast also includes Kate Reinders as East High's spirited drama teacher; Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Larry Saperstein as East High students; and Mark St. Cyr as the school's by-the-book STEM teacher.

"We challenged executive producer Tim Federle to re-imagine the world of High School Musical for a contemporary audience," said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide. "At every turn, Tim has delivered a show that's imaginative, layered, optimistic and heartfelt, one that remains reverential to the original High School Musical premise while carving out its own identity with new characters, new relationships and both new and familiar songs. We're thrilled to have the encouragement and support for a second season from our platform partners at Disney+."

Federle executive produces the series. Tamra Davis (Star, You're the Worst) directed and executive produced the first episode; Oliver Goldstick and HSM movie franchise producers Bill Borden and Barry Rosenbush are also EPs on the first episode.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will be one of several originals available when Disney+ launches, alongside Star Wars series The Mandalorian and unscripted offerings Encore!, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Marvel's Hero Project and The Imagineering Story. The service will also have library content from Disney's Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Pixar brands.