'Hightown' Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

Starz has renewed its crime drama Hightown for a second season after a strong opening in both linear ratings and on digital platforms.

The pickup for the series from Jerry Bruckheimer TV and Starz parent Lionsgate comes halfway through the eight-episode first season. The show stars Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire) as Jackie Quiñones, a hard-partying National Marine Fisheries Service agent whose free-wheeling life is thrown into disarray when she discovers a body on a Cape Cod beach.

Hightown, created by Rebecca Cutter (Gotham), is set against the backdrop of the opioid epidemic in Cape Cod, and Jackie's discovery of the body leads her to take steps to becoming sober, while also becoming caught up in what turns out to be a murder investigation.

"Rebecca, [executive producer] Gary [Lennon] and Jerry delivered an elevated and well-executed drama that embodies all the hallmarks of a Starz premium series with its dynamic, edgy storytelling, multicultural cast and female leadership both in front of and behind the camera," said Christina Davis, president original programming at Starz. "Audiences are already deeply engaged with these flawed and complex characters, and in a second season we will continue to dive deeper into the relationships between them amidst the shifting tides on the Cape."

The May 17 series premiere drew a solid 1.45 million viewers with a week of delayed viewing and replays, and Starz says it set a series-premiere record for viewing across the Starz app and its worldwide OTT platforms, doubling the previous high. (Like other media companies, Starz doesn't regularly release its digital viewing numbers.)

Raymund stars with James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood. Executive producers are Cutter, Lennon (Starz's Power), Bruckheimer, Jerry Bruckheimer TV's Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reid, and Ellen H. Schwartz.