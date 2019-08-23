Hilary Duff to Reprise 'Lizzie McGuire' Role for New Disney+ Series

Creator Terri Minsky will serve as showrunner on the comedy for the forthcoming streamer.

Disney continues to mine its library for its forthcoming streaming service.

The company on Friday announced that Hilary Duff will reprise her role in a new update of her beloved Lizzie McGuire for the forthcoming Disney+ streaming service. Original series creator Terri Minsky is attached to serve as showrunner on the live-action scripted comedy.

The new Lizzie McGuire will revolve around Lizzie as a 30-year-old millennial navigating life in New York City. Duff is poised to make the announcement during a surprise appearance Friday at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim.

Additional details — including an episode count and premiere date — were not immediately available. Also unclear is if any other original Lizzie McGuire stars — including Lalaine, Adam Lamberg, Jake Thomas, Hallie Todd and Robert Carradine — will be part of the new Disney+ series.

Duff launched her career playing Lizzie McGuire, a 13-year-old who dreams of being popular at school, on the former Disney Channel comedy. Minsky created the series, which became a marketing gold mine for Disney, spawning soundtracks, books, apparel and a feature film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie. The latter grossed $55 million worldwide. (Watch the trailer for the movie below.)

Duff, who currently stars on TV Land comedy Younger, was in talks to continue Lizzie McGuire in a new ABC primetime scripted series after the Disney Channel show ended after two seasons and 65 episodes in the early 2000s. However, talks between Duff's camp and Disney stalled and the series was never made. Duff will juggle both regular roles on Lizzie McGuire and Younger.

The new Lizzie McGuire series joins a Disney+ roster that also includes multiple Star Wars live-action series, Marvel Cinematic Universe TV spinoffs, a new take on High School Musical and an animated Monsters, Inc., among others.



