Hilary Duff Looks Back at Past Fashion Choices on 'The Late Late Show'

“You know you’re from Texas when you have a glamour shot,” she said after Corden shared a throwback picture of the former 'Lizzie McGuire' actress.

Long before Hilary Duff starred on TV Land’s Younger, she was a child star on Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire.

While visiting The Late Late Show on Monday (June 11), host James Corden took Duff on a walk down memory lane. “Everyone loves a throwback photo. Yours, though, I have to say are particularly good,” he told Duff. “Oh God,” she responded.

“Talk us through this fashion choice,” Corden said as he pulled out a photo of Duff wearing a stomach-baring patterned kimono, jeans and chopsticks in her hair on a red carpet.

“Oh man. Well okay, we should start at the top, right? Because there’s about two sets of rhinestone chopsticks in my hair,” she said. “I thought it was a fashion statement. It was some sort of a statement. I’m not sure what kind.”

She continued, “Then there’s bejeweled Diamonde earrings with a bejeweled kimono and low rider jeans because obviously Britney Spears was like my favorite.”

After pointing out the hand piece that pulled the ensemble together, Duff admitted she still wears some similar outfits. “When I was getting ready today I had a very similar kimono on, only it was not exposing just this,” she said as she rubbed her pregnant stomach.

Corden then pulled out a headshot of a young Duff covered in pink feathers and wearing a full face of makeup. “You know you’re from Texas when you have a glamour shot,” she said.