Hilary Winston Renews Sony TV Overall Deal

The comedy writer has been with the indie studio for more than a decade.

Hilary Winston is staying put at Sony TV.

The comedy writer whose credits include Marry Me andBad Teacher has inked a new two-year overall deal to remain with the indie studio. Sources say the pact is valued in the eight-figure range.

When the new agreement ends, Winston will have been with Sony TV for an impressive 15 years. She has worked on a number of the studio's comedies, including Community andDr. Ken and counts shows like Happy Endings, My Name Is Earl and Blue Collar TV among her impressive list of credits.

Winston is the latest showrunner to cash in on the red-hot overall deals market and joins a Sony roster that includes Shawn Ryan, Vince Gilligan and SWAT creator Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, who also renewed his deal with the studio this week.

The push in pacts arrives as studios — like Sony — are playing both offense and defense when it comes to stocking their roster with top content creators amid fierce competition from billion-dollar spenders like Netflix.

Winston is repped by UTA, Rise Management and Morris Yorn.