This Week in TV: 'Hillary,' 'Better Things,' 'Volcano Live'

Alex Garland's 'Devs,' the first original series for FX on Hulu, also premieres in the week of March 2.

The week of March 2 is a big one for FX Networks, with five series debuting on linear channels FX and FXX and the first original — Devs, from Alex Garland — for the company's FX on Hulu hub. Hulu also debuts its documentary Hillary, a four-part portrait of the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.

It's also likely the only week of 2020 in which viewers will be able to watch a man try to walk a tightrope stretched over a live volcano.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

The Big Show

When filmmaker Nanette Burstein set out to make a film about Hillary Clinton, she needed access and editorial control, according to producer Howard T. Owens. She got both, and the result is Hillary, a four-part documentary premiering Friday on Hulu.

The former Democratic presidential nominee, secretary of state, senator and first lady told THR the result is "both exhilarating and obviously painful at some points," as it spans much of her life and not just the 2016 campaign. Burstein also interviews Bill and Chelsea Clinton, former colleagues, campaign staffers and friends for the documentary.

Also on streaming …

FX on Hulu's Devs (Thursday) is as hypnotic as Garland's Ex Machina and Annihilation, says THR chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg, even if the ending turns a little toward being too on the nose. Apple TV+ revives Steven Spielberg's 1980s anthology Amazing Stories with five episodes debuting Friday. Also Friday, Amazon drops drug-world drama ZeroZeroZero, and The second season of Paradise PD debuts on Netflix.

On cable …

Returning: Pamela Adlon once again takes on many roles (star, writer, director and showrunner) of her critically acclaimed FX series Better Things (10 p.m. Thursday). Short-form showcase Cake opens its second season on FXX, also at 10 p.m. Thursday.

New: FX premieres comedy Breeders, starring Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard as overstretched parents, at 10 p.m. Monday; and true-crime docuseries The Most Dangerous Animal of All at 10 p.m. Friday. Sister channel FXX debuts Dave, starring rapper Lil Dicky, at 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Also new: Twenties (10 p.m. Wednesday, BET) is based on a project creator Lena Waithe (The Chi, Boomerang) first wrote when she was in her early 20s. The series stars Jonica "JoJo" T. Gibbs, Christina Elmore and Gabrielle Graham.

On broadcast …

Special: Wire walker Nik Wallenda's latest stunt is Volcano Live (8 p.m. Wednesday, ABC). As the title implies, the special will involve Wallenda attempting to make an 1,800-foot walk across the active Masaya volcano in Nicaragua.

Returning: Fox's Empire (9 p.m. Tuesday) ends a 10-week hiatus and begins its final run of episodes leading up to its series finale.

In case you missed it …

Queen Sono Is Netflix's first original series from Africa, and the spy thriller follows a South African agent (Pearl Thusi) on missions across the continent. Though it has rough patches, THR critic Daniel Fienberg notes that the show "has confidence in its voice and identity." The six-episode first season is streaming now.