Hillary and Chelsea Clinton May Launch a Film and TV Production Company

Talks are in the early stages and nothing is finalized but the goal would be to focus on stories about women.

Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea may be going Hollywood.

Sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter that the former presidential candidate and her daughter are exploring the the idea of launching a film and television production company. The goal, sources say, will be to focus on stories that revolve around women.

Robert Barnett, Hillary Clinton's attorney, declined comment.

Should the production company become a reality, it would not come as a total surprise. The former Democratic presidential candidate, secretary of state and one-time first lady dipped her toe in the entertainment industry in August when she signed on to exec produce The Woman's Hour, her first foray into television. That potential series will see Clinton team with Stephen Spielberg for the Amblin TV-produced drama/limited series based on the book The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote by Elaine Weiss. (Sources told THR that as Weiss was writing the book, she was struck by the parallels between the women's suffrage movement and the 2016 presidential election between Clinton and Trump and became determined to get the book in the latter's hands.)

Should the Clintons officially launch the production company, they would become the latest former White House occupants to turn their attention to film and TV projects. Former president and first lady Barack and Michelle Obama formed their own expansive film and TV production company — Higher Ground — and set up shop at Netflix with a multiple-year producing deal with the streaming giant. The duo announced their first slate a month ago. It features seven projects — three features and four TV series, including one for preschoolers.

