Hillary Clinton Offers Super Tuesday Reactions on 'The Tonight Show'

"He is a deeply decent person," Clinton said of Joe Biden. "He doesn't take cheap shots at people... he is such the opposite of what we currently have in the White House."

Hillary Clinton shared her reaction to Super Tuesday results and previewed her documentary Hillary (set to stream on Hulu on March 6) while visiting Jimmy Fallon at his late-night post Wednesday night.

Before the two could sit down to talk politics, the two bumped elbows rather than shaking hands as a coronavirus precaution. When Fallon asked the former secretary of state her thoughts on President Trump's handling of the outbreak, she stressed, "You can't pretend this is a hoax." Clinton also noted that while there is no vaccine for COVID-19, she heavily suggests that anyone who has not received a flu shot to get one.

As for her reactions to Super Tuesday, Clinton noted the event was "the first time that the real diversity of our country is going to go out and vote, and that vote will have a big impact on the outcome."

Former vice president Joe Biden took the lead with 10 states, followed by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with four and New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg winning one U.S. territory. That lead, Clinton says, is a result of Biden's "enthusiastic" and "positive" demeanor during his presidential campaign.

"He is a deeply decent person," Clinton shared. "He doesn't take cheap shots at people... he is such the opposite of what we currently have in the White House."

When asked if any current Democratic candidates have reached out for advice, Clinton admitted "practically all." She noted that "running for president is such an audacious and difficult decision to make," and has been in touch with some candidates in person or over the phone for more than a year.

In terms of advice she could offer, Clinton remarked that anyone running right now must pay attention to foreign interference in the general election and voters should "not be fulled by the propaganda," adding "You can pay to put lies on Facebook."

Touching on Nanette Burstein's four-hour documentary portrait titled Hillary, Clinton said while she was interviewed for 35 hours, it was truly Bernstein who made the magic happen in terms of piecing together Clinton's legacy. The documentary includes Hillary's early decades before her husband's 1992 run for the White House all the way up to the 2016 election with her run against Trump.

Clinton reflected on her 2016 run with Fallon, noting that while the loss was devastated about the outcome, she has seen the "silver lining" in moments such as the historic Women's March following Trump's inauguration and recent political victories for women and people of color.

"I really believe it's not only a silver ling, but our future," Clinton remarked.