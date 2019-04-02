'The Hills: New Beginnings' Unveils First Look

MTV's reality TV reboot — starring Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and Mischa Barton, among others old and new — is set to premiere on June 24.

MTV on Tuesday unveiled its first look at The Hills: New Beginnings — and announced that the reality series revival will make its long-awaited debut on June 24. In a teaser trailer, flashbacks from the first iteration of The Hills flash onscreen before returning and new cast members are seen hanging out together in present day.

Elsewhere in the minute-long clip, original stars and former couple Audrina Patridge and Justin Bobby Brescia are seen reuniting at dinner. "I don't know where to start," Patridge says, to which her ex Brescia responds, "With you and I?" The pair then cheers their wine glasses, and Patridge makes sure to call the combat boots-as-beachwear pioneer her "friend."

Other than Patridge and Brescia's sit-down, the preview doesn't offer a glimpse into what life is like today for the show's other key players — including OG faces Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Stephanie Pratt and Jason Wahler, along with its new stars, O.C. actress Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee, son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

The Hills: New Beginnings was announced in August at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, where several cast members reunited on the red carpet at New York's Radio City Music Hall. The show will follow the cast, their significant others, children and friends living and working in Los Angeles. Series lead Lauren Conrad and her eventual replacement, Kristin Cavallari, are not involved.

The Hills — a spinoff of Laguna Beach — aired for six seasons from 2006-2010. In a September interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Port said that she fully supports MTV's decision to add new stars to the series' reboot. "I feel like it's a new era and there's only so many of us that are doing the show," she said. "So, I totally support bringing in some new peeps to make things interesting."

Port also predicted that New Beginnings — which began filming in October — would be "a lot different" than the original show, which was known for its cinematic production and carefully crafted storylines. "There isn't a need to create storylines this time around, honestly. There's enough going on in our lives at the moment that they're not going to have to make anything up," she said. "What's cool about the reboot is it's going to be a slice-of-life type of show."

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on MTV June 24. Watch the teaser trailer, below.