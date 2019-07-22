'The Hills: New Beginnings' Renewed for Season 2 at MTV

MTV on Monday announced that The Hills: New Beginnings has been renewed for a second season. The series — a reboot of the network's mid-2000s hit The Hills — premiered last month and follows the lives of original and new stars navigating career, love and drama in Los Angeles.

The current cast includes familiar faces Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler, Brody Jenner, Justin Bobby Brescia and Frankie Delgado, along with newcomers Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee. Former series lead Lauren Conrad and her eventual replacement, Kristin Cavallari, are not involved.

The first portion of the revival has heavily focused on the fraught relationship between the Pratt siblings, as well as Patridge and Brescia's complicated romance. The news of a renewal comes ahead of tonight's episode, which will see the crew heading to Las Vegas for one of Jenner's DJ performances, as last fall's Malibu wildfires threaten his home with wife Kaitlynn Carter. Meanwhile, Brescia finds himself stuck in the middle of Patridge's feud with Stephanie Pratt.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nina L. Diaz, president of entertainment for MTV, VH1, CMT & Logo, opened up about adapting The Hills for audiences nearly a decade later, while staying true to the original series. Though the show, during its original six-season run from 2006-2010, was known for its fabricated storylines and cinematic production, Diaz said that New Beginnings favors a more authentic approach.

"The title says it all — New Beginnings. This time around the cast are 30-somethings and many are at a pivotal crossroads in their personal and professional journey," she said. "The cast let us into their lives to reveal some of the truths of their new reality and their real emotions as they experience these new beginnings."

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on MTV Mondays at 10 p.m.