History Taps Adam Fratto to Head Scripted Programming

The former Reel One exec will also develop projects for A&E Studios in addition to overseeing the cabler's slate.

Cable network History has hired Adam Fratto to oversee its growing roster of scripted series.

Fratto, a former Reel One Entertainment executive, joins the A&E Networks channel as vp scripted programming. He will take charge of development and production for History's scripted originals, which include Vikings and Project Blue Book, and also develop projects for A+E Studios.

"Adam is a seasoned producer with a stellar track record of developing programming with epic storytelling," Eli Lehrer, executive vp and GM at History, said Wednesday in a statement. "He has the perfect creative instincts that will propel our scripted slate to the next level, and I am confident he will be an asset to my senior team."

Prior to joining History, Fratto was senior vp at indie producer Reel One, where he launched a series division for the studio that included a multiplatform adaptation of Philip K. Dick's Screamers.

Before that, Fratto was head of drama development for Pukeko Pictures. He was an executive producer on Netflix's Cleverman and a co-executive producer on Syfy's Haven.

History's scripted roster currently includes Vikings — which will end after its sixth season — Project Blue Book and Knightfall, along with the upcoming anthology The Commanders. Vikings creator Michael Hirst is also developing a follow-up series.