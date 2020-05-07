History's 'Project Blue Book,' 'Knightfall' Canceled After 2 Seasons

With 'Vikings' also set to end, the cable net's scripted cupboard is bare, but it's not planning to leave the space entirely.

History has canceled the scripted series Project Blue Book and Knightfall, leaving the cable network with only one ongoing scripted series — which is slated to end later this year.

Vikings is set to air the back half of its sixth and final season later in 2020, after which History will be without any scripted series for the time being. A Vikings follow-up series from creator Michael Hirst went to Netflix. The cancellations of Project Blue Book and Knightfall do not, however, necessarily signal the end of scripted programming altogether on the A+E Networks-owned History.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that History has other scripted projects in the works. The cabler hired Adam Fratto less than a year ago to lead scripted development.

Among the projects History announced for 2020-21 on Thursday are a pair of miniseries, Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt, that will feature scripted elements alongside interviews with historians and archival materials. The channel's upcoming Grant miniseries, which debuts May 25, follows a similar template.

Project Blue Book drew decent ratings for History, averaging 1.3 million same-day viewers for its second season, which ended in March. The A+E Studios and Compari Entertainment series was created by David O'Leary, who executive produced with showrunner Sean Jablonski, Robert Zemeckis, Jackie Levine and Barry Jossen.

Knightfall, from A+E Studios, The Combine and Midnight Radio, wrapped its second season in May 2019, averaging about 650,000 viewers over its run. Showrunner Aaron Helbing executive produced with Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, Don Handfield, Richard Rayner, Jeremy Renner, Cyrus Voris, Ethan Reiff, Rick Jacobson and Jossen.