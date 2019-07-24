'Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy' Series in the Works at Hulu

Carlton Cuse and 'Wonder Woman's' Jason Fuchs are collaborating on the adaptation of Douglas Adams' novels.

Hulu is entering the world of Douglas Adams with a series adaptation of The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy.

Carlton Cuse (Lost, Jack Ryan) and Jason Fuchs (Wonder Woman) are collaborating on the project, sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter. The show comes from Disney's ABC Signature, the division of ABC Studios that focuses on development for cable and streaming outlets.

Cuse and his Genre Arts company have an overall deal at ABC Studios.

Hulu declined comment.

Adams created The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy as a radio series for the BBC and later turned the story into a series of six novels. The saga centers on an Englishman, Arthur Dent, who becomes a space traveler after Earth is destroyed by an alien race to make room for an intergalactic highway bypass.

Cuse and Fuchs will write and executive produce the project. Disney, the majority owner of Hulu, owns the rights to Adams' novels and produced a 2005 Hitchhiker's Guide feature film that starred Martin Freeman, Mos Def and Zooey Deschanel.

Cuse is also co-showrunner of Locke & Key at Netflix but stepped away from showrunning duties on Amazon's Jack Ryan following production on season two (whch has yet to air). Fuchs has a story credit on Wonder Woman and has also written features Pan and Ice Age: Continental Drift.

The Hitchhiker's Guide project will look to join an expanding roster of Hulu originals that includes The Handmaid's Tale, Veronica Mars, Harlots, Runaways, The Act, Castle Rock, Ramy, Shrill, Pen15, Letterkenny and the upcoming Looking for Alaska and Little Fires Everywhere. Seth MacFarlane's sci-fi series The Orville is also moving to the streamer for its third season after previously airing on Fox.

Cuse is repped by Syndicate Entertainment and Fuchs by Brookside Artist Management.

