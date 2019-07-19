TV Ratings: 'Holey Moley' Subpar as 'Big Brother' Stays on Top

ABC's mini-golf competition and 'Family Food Fight' both hit season lows, while Univision wins the night among adults 18-49 with its 'Premios Juventud' special.

ABC's Holey Moley and Family Food Fight both fell to season lows in Thursday's ratings. Spanish-language broadcaster Univision outrated its English-language counterparts in adults 18-49 with its annual Premios Juventud special.

Mini-golf competition Holey Moley drew a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.17 million viewers, down from 0.8 and 3.96 million a week ago. Both figures were the smallest of the season for the Stephen Curry-produced show. Family Food Fight (0.3) also fell two tenths of a point, and Reef Break's 0.3 tied its low so far. Both of those shows also failed to crack 2 million viewers.

Premios Juventud averaged a 0.7 among adults 18-49 across its three-hour run time, up from 0.5 a year ago (when it aired on a Sunday). Univision's broadcast also rose year to year in viewers with 1.79 million vs. 1.4 million in 2018.

CBS had the night's top individual show with Big Brother, whose 1.0 demographic rating and 3.79 million viewers were tops in both measures. Love Island remained at 0.5, and Elementary hit a five-week high in adults 18-49 at 0.5.

Fox's Masterchef (0.7) and Spin the Wheel (0.5) both came down a little from last week. Hollywood Game Night matched the 0.5 for its premiere on NBC last week; The CW's iZombie (0.2) and The Outpost (0.1) were also steady.

Univision's 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 was good enough to lead the primetime race. CBS and Fox tied for second at 0.6, just ahead of Telemundo's 0.5. ABC and NBC each drew a 0.4, and The CW came in at 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.