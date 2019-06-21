TV Ratings: 'Holey Moley,' 'Spin the Wheel' Start Solidly

Game shows continue their strong run in the early part of the summer, with ABC and Fox leading Thursday's 18-49 ratings.

Stephen Curry didn't win a fourth NBA title with the Golden State Warriors, but as a consolation prize, the ABC show he executive produces got off to a solid start Thursday.

Holey Moley, Curry's extreme miniature golf competition, delivered a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 — the best of the night on the broadcast networks — and 4.82 million viewers (virtually tied with a Big Bang Theory rerun at 4.84 million for No. 1). That's was the best performance for a regular ABC summer program in the time period since 2015, the network says.

The rest of ABC's Thursday premieres didn't perform quite as well. Family Food Fight scored a 0.6 in the 18-49 demographic, and scripted series Reef Break opened with a 0.5, on par with the premiere of Take Two a year ago.

Game show Spin the Wheel pulled in pretty good premiere numbers for Fox with a 0.8 in adults 18-49, good for second among network shows, and 3.45 million viewers. Masterchef drew a 0.7, on par with Wednesday's episode.

The final two episodes of Life in Pieces went 0.6 and 0.5 in the 18-49 demo for CBS. Elementary drew a 0.4, down a little bit vs. a week ago. iZombie and In the Dark both came in at 0.2 for The CW.

Fox led primetime among adults 18-49 with a 0.8 rating, narrowly beating ABC's 0.7. CBS and Telemundo tied for third at 0.5. NBC, which aired repeats, and Univision also tied at 0.4. The CW trailed with a 0.2.

