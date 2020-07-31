TV Ratings: 'Holey Moley,' ABC Stay Low

A rerun of 'Young Sheldon' is the most watched broadcast show in primetime Thursday.

ABC managed to tie for the lead among adults 18-49 in primetime on Thursday, but its game show lineup remained on the low side of its summer average. A rerun of Young Sheldon on CBS led the night in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers.

Holey Moley led ABC's offerings with a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 (even with its last airing) and a same-day season low of 2.92 million viewers. Don't slipped to season lows of 0.4 in the key ad demo and 2.31 million viewers. To Tell the Truth, however, edged up in adults 18-49 to 0.5 and was steady in viewers with 2.91 million.

Univision tied ABC for the demo lead, with its shows mirroring the ratings for ABC's: Te Doy La Vida (0.5), Medicos (0.4) and Como Tú No Hay Dos (0.5).

Fox aired regional coverage of Major League Baseball games, averaging about 2 million viewers and a 0.4 in the demo from 8 to 10 p.m. Those numbers will likely change some in the finals after adjusting for the live broadcasts. The CW's Killer Camp drew a 0.1 in adults 18-49. Young Sheldon led the field with a 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 4.39 million viewers.

ABC and Univision tied for No. 1 in adults 18-49 on the broadcast networks at 0.5. CBS and Fox also tied at 0.4, pending updates for Fox. NBC and Telemundo each averaged 0.3, and The CW posted a 0.1.

