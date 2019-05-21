11:00am PT by Bryn Elise Sandberg
Holly Hunter Joins Season 2 of HBO's 'Succession'
Succession is adding a familiar face to its cast.
Holly Hunter has joined the HBO dramedy in its second season. She will play Rhea Jarrell, a politically savvy CEO of a rival media conglomerate of the Roy family.
Created by British writer Jesse Armstrong, Succession had a quiet debut last year but grew with word-of-mouth over the course of the season, eventually becoming a surprise hit for the premium cable network. Anticipation is high for the upcoming season, which began shooting earlier this year in New York City.
HBO released a trailer for the upcoming season of the acclaimed series earlier this month. In it, the family drama only seems to intensify, with Brian Cox's media mogul patriarch Logan Roy pulling no punches. Succession is slated to return in August.
Hunter is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360 and attorney Melanie Cook.
