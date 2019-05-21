Holly Hunter Joins Season 2 of HBO's 'Succession'

The Oscar-winning actress will play a politically savvy CEO of a rival media conglomerate in the second season of the dramedy.

Succession is adding a familiar face to its cast.

Holly Hunter has joined the HBO dramedy in its second season. She will play Rhea Jarrell, a politically savvy CEO of a rival media conglomerate of the Roy family.

Created by British writer Jesse Armstrong, Succession had a quiet debut last year but grew with word-of-mouth over the course of the season, eventually becoming a surprise hit for the premium cable network. Anticipation is high for the upcoming season, which began shooting earlier this year in New York City.

HBO released a trailer for the upcoming season of the acclaimed series earlier this month. In it, the family drama only seems to intensify, with Brian Cox's media mogul patriarch Logan Roy pulling no punches. Succession is slated to return in August.

For Hunter, the role comes after a brief starring role on another recent HBO effort, the short-lived Alan Ball series Here and Now. She headlined the family drama opposite Tim Robbins, but the cabler canceled it after a lackluster 10-episode run. Hunter also appeared in Kumail Nanjiani's 2017 breakout film The Big Sick. Her other credits include Saving Grace, Raising Arizona and Batman v. Superman.

Hunter is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360 and attorney Melanie Cook.