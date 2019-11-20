Holly Hunter to Star Opposite Ted Danson in NBC Comedy From '30 Rock' Duo

Holly Hunter is headed for broadcast.

The Oscar-, Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actress has signed on to star opposite Ted Danson in NBC's straight-to-series mayoral comedy from the creators of 30 Rock.

The untitled comedy (which is being referred to internally as The Mayor) revolves around a wealthy businessman (The Good Place star Danson) who runs for mayor of Los Angeles for all the wrong reasons. Once he wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his staff and connect with his teenage daughter, all while humanely controlling the coyote population.



Hunter, fresh off a recurring role on HBO's critical breakout Succession, will play a longtime liberal councilwoman named Arpi. Having dedicated her life to the betterment of Los Angeles, she makes no secret of her disdain for the newly elected Mayor Bremer, whom she considers unqualified, sexist and too tall to be trusted.

Created, written and exec produced by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, the comedy was originally envisioned as a 30 Rock spinoff starring Alec Baldwin. Fey and Carlock exec produce the Universal TV single-camera comedy alongside Jeff Richmond and 3 Arts' David Miner. Eric Gurian, who oversees Fey's Little Stranger banner, will also exec produce. The series, sources say, is earmarked to air during the 2020-21 broadcast season.

"We’re so excited to write for Holly Hunter,” Fey and Carlock said in a joint statement Wednesday. “We’re both huge fans and will have to find a way to ‘act normal’ around her. To have Holly and Ted in the same show, it’s now officially an embarrassment of riches.”



Hunter joins a cast that includes Saturday Night Live grad Bobby Moynihan, who plays Jayden, the interim director of communications in the newly elected mayor's office.

For Hunter, the NBC comedy marks her broadcast series regular debut and her latest TV role following Succession, Alan Ball's HBO drama Here and Now and TNT's Saving Grace, among other miniseries. She won an Oscar for her role in The Piano and has garnered six Emmy nominations, winning for telepics Roe vs. Wade and The Positively True Adventures of the Alleged Texas Cheerleader-Murdering Mom. She next will play Sally Yates in CBS TV Studios-produced James Comey mini, A Higher Loyalty. Hunter is repped by ICM Partners, Management 360 and Ziffren Brittenham.



