'Hollywood': All the Details (So Far) on the Ryan Murphy Netflix Series

The Darren Criss-led limited drama — a "love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown" — hits the streaming giant in May.

Ryan Murphy's debut Netflix series is beginning to take shape.

Hollywood, which Murphy co-created with his Glee, Scream Queens and The Politician collaborator Ian Brennan, will release in May as the prolific showrunner's first original series under a mega-deal with the streaming giant. (Netflix's Politician, now streaming, was Murphy's first streaming show but was produced by 20th Century Fox TV).

When revealing the limited series, the American Crime Story and American Horror Story showrunner said Hollywood will "look at Hollywood and the sex industry, and how absolutely everything has changed and nothing has changed."

Below, The Hollywood Reporter rounds up all the news about Hollywood. Bookmark this page for updating developments.

The Premise

The period drama received a straight-to-series order at Netflix. Few details about the series are known, aside from that Murphy has called it a "love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown." When announcing his casting, leading man Darren Criss described Murphy's pitch about the series as "a period piece that was young and optimistic" and said it would cover multiple narratives from 1940s Hollywood.

The Cast

Criss (another Glee alum, as well as the star of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) will star in and executive produce Hollywood. "I’m heading back to the House of Murphy where I’ll be starring in but also executive producing HOLLYWOOD with Time’s King of Television," Criss wrote on Instagram when announcing the news. "Late last year, @mrrpmurphy and I had dinner where he shared that he wanted to do a period piece that was young and optimistic. We landed on the idea of a series covering several narratives from 1940s Hollywood. We both left that evening feeling super excited about its potential. Two days later Netflix bought it. Not only is that a testament to the magic of Ryan Murphy, it’s a reminder of the kind of thing that can only happen in Hollywood…literally. Limited Series coming to @netflix May 2020."

Also starring and executive producing is The Politician's David Corenswet, who rounds out the leading roles with Tony-nominated Broadway star Jeremy Pope. Other familiar Murphy players — Jim Parsons and Joe Mantello (The Normal Heart), Dylan McDermott (American Horror Story) and Patti LuPone (Pose, AHS) — as well as newcomers Samara Weaving (SMILF), Maude Apatow (Euphoria), Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman) Jake Picking (Blockers) and Holland Taylor (partner to frequent Murphy collaborator Sarah Paulson), make up the star-studded ensemble.

Only the character names have been revealed: Criss as Raymond, Corenswet as Jack, Pope as Archie, LuPone as Avis, McDermott as Ernie, Weaving as Claire, Parsons as Henry Wilson, Apatow as Henrietta, Mantello as Dick, Harrier as Camille, Taylor as Ellen Kincaid and Picking as actor Rock Hudson.

The Premiere Date

Hollywood will hit Netflix in May. Though it will be the second Murphy series on the streamer, it is the first original since Murphy moved his overall deal from longtime home 20th Century Fox TV to Netflix in early 2018. Hollywood joins Ben Platt-starrer The Politician and the forthcoming One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel Ratched, starring Paulson, as Murphy's first group of Netflix offerings (Ratched, which does not have a premiere date, was also produced under Murphy's 20th Century Fox Television pact). Also in the works for the streamer are musical film versions of The Boys in the Band and The Prom, a 10-episode A Chorus Line miniseries, a limited drama about Halston starring Ewan McGregor and a 10-part docuseries about Andy Warhol. Murphy still produces Pose, American Horror Story, American Crime Story, 911 and 911: Lone Star for the now Disney-owned TV studio.