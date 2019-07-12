TV Ratings: 'Hollywood Game Night' Posts Modest Return on NBC

Hollywood Game Night hasn't aired regularly on NBC since the summer of 2017, and its return as a weekly series Thursday put up unimpressive numbers. CBS' Big Brother, meanwhile, topped the night, and Love Island remained consistent.

Hollywood Game Night scored a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.65 million viewers, down a good amount from its 2017 averages of 0.9 and 4.09 million. Thursday's show was, however, on par with a pair of airings over the holidays in 2018.

Big Brother's first Thursday episode of the season earned a 1.0 in the 18-49 demographic and just under 4 million viewers, leading primetime in both measures and consistent with the show's run on other nights so far. Night three of Love Island came in at 0.6 and 2.61 million viewers, in line with the previous two episodes. Elementary is at 0.4 and 2.89 million.

ABC's Holey Moley had a third straight solid showing at 0.8 in adults 18-49 and 3.95 million viewers, though it was off slightly from its last episode. Family Food Fight (0.5, 2.4 million) also declined a bit, but Reef Break ticked up to 0.4 and 2.26 million viewers.

Fox's Masterchef (0.7) and Spin the Wheel (0.6) both matched their last outings in adults 18-49. The Outpost premiered to a 0.1 on The CW, following a 0.2 for iZombie.

CBS and Fox tied for the adults 18-49 lead in primetime at 0.7. ABC was right behind at 0.6. NBC and Telemundo both averaged 0.5, followed by Univision, 0.3, and The CW, 0.1.

