Hollywood Guild Presidents, 'Vida' Writers Set for 2019 ATX Television Festival

A 'Men in Trees' reunion and the heads of Blumhouse Television are also confirmed for the June 2019 festival.

The eighth ATX Television Festival has locked down panels featuring the presidents of three major Hollywood unions and the writers of Starz's Vida, among others.

The fest, set for June 6-9, 2019, in Austin, also will include a reunion among the cast and writers of the late ABC series Men in Trees; a conversation about horror on TV with the heads of Blumhouse Television; and a conversation about sex scenes in the medium.

The confirmed panels are below.

Presidents of the Guilds: SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris, Writers Guild of America, West president David A. Goodman and Directors Guild of America president Thomas Schlamme will discuss the state of television; the ongoing fights for equal pay and equal opportunity; safety standards; and the importance of fostering a creative culture.

Inside the Writers Room: Vida: Creator/showrunner Tanya Saracho and members of the Starz series' all-Latinx writing staff will discuss their approach to storytelling.

The House that Horror Built: Blumhouse TV co-presidents Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold offer a case study in how the company built on its foundation of low-budget horror films to expand its presence into television and other media.

Men in Trees reunion: The 2006-08 ABC dramedy's cast and writers will reunite. Confirmed panelists include creator Jenny Bicks, writer/co-executive producer Anna Fricke, writer/producer Chris Dingess, producer Antonia Ellis and castmembers James Tupper, Emily Bergl, Suleka Mathew, Cynthia Stevenson and Lauren Tom.

Let's Talk About Sex (Scenes): Moderated by writer and showrunner Glen Mazzara (Damien, The Shield), the panel, featuring Vida's Saracho and actress Nicki Micheaux (Animal Kingdom, Colony), will look at ways to empower writers and actors and ways to create a safe environment when filming intimate scenes.

Individual panelists confirmed for the fest include Hulu exec Beatrice Springborn; Sharp Objects exec producer Jessica Rhoades; Kyle Killen, showrunner of Showtime's upcoming Halo series; and East Los High exec producers Maurico Mota and Katie Elmore Mota. More panels and participants will be announced later.