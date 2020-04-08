'Homecoming': Janelle Monáe Makes Her Debut in Season 2 Trailer

Julia Roberts' days as Heidi Bergman are behind her, but both Homecoming and the shadowy Geist Group at the heart of the Amazon Prime Video thriller are poised for a comeback — with a new face in tow: Janelle Monáe.

The singer-songwriter and Moonlight actress takes the lead in the second season of Amazon's Homecoming, set for release May 22 on Amazon, roughly a year and a half following the original season. Original star Roberts sits out the action in season two, with executive producer Sam Esmail stepping away from directorial duties as well, but there's continuity between the seasons in various forms: creators Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, who also created the Gimlet Media podcast on which the psychological thriller is based, as well as several in-universe elements like the Geist Group, a corporation interested in chemically engineering super-soldiers.

Monáe headlines season two as a character adrift on a rowboat in a lake, with no memory of who she is or how she got there. She's destined to cross paths with a few Homecoming familiars, however, including returning stars Stephan James and Hong Chau as Walter Cruz and Audrey Temple, respectively. James' return as Cruz is of particular interest, given the ending of season two, which left viewers with the possibility of some reconciliation between his character and Roberts' Heidi — not such a likely prospect now, with only one of those characters making a comeback.

But what does the future hold for the second season? It's hard to say, based on the first official teaser from Amazon, which keeps things close to the vest — appropriate, given the way the stories often unfold on Homecoming. In addition to the aforementioned characters' debut and returns (with the exception of Roberts, of course), the first teaser for season two offers a first look at two other well-known faces stepping into the ring: Joan Cusack as an eccentric military woman named Francine Bunda, and Chris Cooper as Leonard Geist, founder of the shady Geist Group.

Homecoming season two arrives May 22, with every episode directed by executive producer Kyle Patrick Alvarez. Horowitz and Bloomberg are showrunners and executive producers. The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and UCP, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. Additional executive producers include Roberts through production company Red Om Films, Esmail through Esmail Corp, Chad Hamilton of Anonymous Content, and Chris Giliberti, Alex Blumber and Matt Lieber of Gimlet Media.

Watch the teaser above.