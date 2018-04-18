'Homeland' to End With Season 8, Claire Danes Says

The next season of the Showtime drama has long been expected to be its last.

As expected, Homeland will end with its upcoming eighth season.

Star Claire Danes has confirmed the news in an interview with Howard Stern on his Sirius XM show. "Yeah, that’s it," she said when the host brought up the fact that the next season is rumored to be the drama's last. A representative for Showtime said the network has not made a decision beyond season eight.

The network renewed Homeland for a seventh and eighth season ahead of its sixth season premiere. In February, series showrunner Alex Gansa told The Hollywood Reporter that season eight would likely be his last year — but noted he wasn't sure that'd be the case for the others on the show.

"It's definitely going to be my last year," he explained. "I can't speak for Claire or Mandy, but it will be my final year and it will be designed to be the end of an eight-season story. If Showtime, Fox, Claire and Mandy want to take the show further that's their decision, and we would leave some room for that to happen — if there's an appetite."

When Stern asked Danes how she's dealing with this being the last season, the actress acknowledged that she feels "really conflicted" about it. "I mean, I'll be ready. She's a lot, this Carrie-freakin' Mathison character," she explained. "It's a workout, so I'll be ready for a reprieve from that. During the interview, Danes also revealed that she's pregnant with her second child with husband Hugh Dancy.

Listen to a clip of the interview below.