Hugh Dancy Joining Wife Claire Danes in Final Season of ‘Homeland’

Homeland is keeping things in the family for its latest cast addition. The Showtime drama has tapped Hugh Dancy, husband to star Claire Danes, for a multi-episode arc in the upcoming eighth and final season.

Dancy, one of several new faces for the final season, will play John Zabel — a beltway consultant who joins the new White House as a foreign policy adviser to the president and butts heads with Mandy Patinkin’s Saul Berenson along the way. The final season of Homeland catches up with Danes’ Carrie Mathison recovering from months of confinement in a Russian gulag. Memory issues from the tortures she’s suffered prove problematic for Saul, who calls on her to engage the Taliban in peace negotiations.

As for Dancy, he comes to Homeland after three-season runs on dramas The Path and Hannibal. He also appears in the upcoming Mindy Kaling feature Late Night.

Production has already begun on Homeland, which will bow later than normal for this final run. The series is set to return later in 2019.

Dancy is repped by UTA.