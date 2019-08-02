'Homeland's' Final Season Won't Air Until 2020

The Showtime drama will have been off the air for nearly two years when it returns in February.

Homeland viewers will have to wait a bit longer for closure.

Showtime announced Friday that the final season of its network-defining drama would not air until 2020, with the premium cabler setting a Feb. 9 return date for the Claire Danes vehicle.

The February date will mean that Homeland will have been off the air for nearly two years since it last aired. Season seven debuted on Feb. 11, 2018, with that run wrapping in late April of the same year.

Showtime in August 2018 officially confirmed that Homeland would wrap with its eighth season after both showrunner Alex Gansa and Danes had indicated the upcoming season would be its last.

In January of this year, Showtime announced that Homeland would not hit its targeted June premiere. "We previously announced a June premiere but because of production demands of our international locations, we’re moving the final season premiere back to the fall,” Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine told reporters at the time.

Production on the final 12 episodes of season eight is currently underway in Morocco.

Homeland was poised to join The Affair as Showtime dramas wrapping their runs in 2019.

Here's how Showtime describes the final season: Season eight finds Carrie Mathison (Danes) recovering from months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag. Her body is healing, but her memory remains fractured — which is a problem for Saul (MANDY Patinkin), now national security adviser to the newly ascendant President Warner (Emmy and Golden Globe winner Beau Bridges). The top priority of Warner’s young administration is an end to the “forever war” in Afghanistan, and Saul has been dispatched to engage the Taliban in peace negotiations. But Kabul teems with warlords and mercenaries, zealots and spies — and Saul needs the relationships and expertise that only his protégé can provide. Against medical advice, Saul asks Carrie to walk with him into the lion’s den — one last time.

Maury Sterling, Linus Roache and Costa Ronin, with Nimrat Kaur and Numan Acar also returning from season four in series regular roles. Hugh Dancy, Danes' husband, and True Blood grad Sam Trammell also have roles in the final season.